Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

MTH traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,300 shares of company stock worth $20,271,569 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

