Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($129.16).

MRK stock opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.65.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

