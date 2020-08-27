Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €109.79 ($129.16).

MRK stock opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.65.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

