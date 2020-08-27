Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0129 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $385,247.28 and approximately $830.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00740416 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.01648572 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

