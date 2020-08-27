Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Director Andrew John Melton Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Director Andrew John Melton purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.08 per share, with a total value of C$42,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$125,064.69.

TSE MRD traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$6.90. 15,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Melcor Developments from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

