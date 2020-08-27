Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 11,597 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $1,429,098.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,818,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,217,383.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $5,390,056.17.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,589 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $2,111,116.14.

On Thursday, August 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,587 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $4,919,842.50.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $4,841,842.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,179 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $1,647,902.16.

On Monday, August 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $3,352,130.65.

On Thursday, July 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,188,534.45.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $27,290,707.77.

On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $3,648,749.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $6,945,645.44.

MEDP opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Medpace by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,218,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after buying an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

