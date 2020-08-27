MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after acquiring an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $28,341,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at $26,589,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.50. The company had a trading volume of 414,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,033. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $206.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

