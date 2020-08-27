MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,929 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MKC traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $205.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,033. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.