McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 114.67 ($1.50).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCS shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

LON:MCS opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 36.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of $384.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.55.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

