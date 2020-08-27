Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.58. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.