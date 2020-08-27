Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Research analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Materialise by 160.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Materialise by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

