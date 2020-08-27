Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.38. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.