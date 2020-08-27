Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $33.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

