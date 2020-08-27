Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

Get Marine Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSE MPX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $489.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.