Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.6%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 8,120,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,512,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

