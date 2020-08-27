Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.