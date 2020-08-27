Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Up 5.7%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.49. 7,507,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,964,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.