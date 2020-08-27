Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

