Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.42

Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 11350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mail Ru Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mail Ru Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mail Ru Group Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mail Ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

