Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

