Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Macy’s by 4,465.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.