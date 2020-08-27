Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

