Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 88.9% during the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 253,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $2,129,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

CHCT stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

