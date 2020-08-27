Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

