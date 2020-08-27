Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

