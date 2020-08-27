Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $244,000 in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,268,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.