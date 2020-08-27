Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insperity by 788.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 104.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

