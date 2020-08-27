Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,901 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Crane by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 77,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crane by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Crane by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.47. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

