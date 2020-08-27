MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 289,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,568,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

