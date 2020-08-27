Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 505,379 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505,379 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of CME Group worth $48,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $14,438,000. AXA boosted its position in CME Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,147,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.88.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.