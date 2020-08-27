Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 39,448 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Raymond James worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,568.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $75.20 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

