Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 36,933 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,933 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $34,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 99.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.13 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.