Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 328,246 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,246 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.47% of Grupo Televisa SAB worth $44,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Grupo Televisa SAB by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $961.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.58 million. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

