Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 24,433 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Quanta Services worth $44,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

