Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 113,239 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,239 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,757 shares of company stock worth $40,202,474. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.21 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

