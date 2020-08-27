Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 10,707 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $47,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $104.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.46. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

