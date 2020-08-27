Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081,296 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.