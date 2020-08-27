Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,737 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $33,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.64. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

