Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,865 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $44,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

