Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 132,241 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $47,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 565.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,238,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,979 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1,855.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,600,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after buying an additional 1,519,037 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after buying an additional 301,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,769,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,949,000 after buying an additional 283,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,755,000 after buying an additional 213,321 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.88 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

