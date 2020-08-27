Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $44.90 Million Investment in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,349,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Draftkings as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Draftkings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts predict that Draftkings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Draftkings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other Draftkings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

Draftkings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.