Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,262 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Welltower worth $34,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after buying an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after buying an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after buying an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after buying an additional 415,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.