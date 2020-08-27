Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 253,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

