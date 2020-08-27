Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $46.04 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 160,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of BP worth $46,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BP by 2,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

