Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $36.79 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $36,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 314,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 34.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 180,402 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

