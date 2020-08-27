Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34.69 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,226 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

