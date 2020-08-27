Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34.55 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.66% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

