Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 9.48% of Sohu.com worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.