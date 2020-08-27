Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.21% of Primoris Services worth $36,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 52.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,904,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 836,213 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $880.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.