Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 143,690 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.56% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $44,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

