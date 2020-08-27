Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.21% of American Assets Trust worth $37,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 726,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 328,096 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 167,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $25.31 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.24). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

